BAVERO - Vincent, of Farmingdale on May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis. Devoted father and father-in-law of Lee Trent (Steve), Melissa Simone (Sam) and Philip Bavero. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Dylan, Sam and Kristina. Entombment and Military Honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on May 30, 2020.