BONANNO - Vincent, Jamaica, New York, Viet Nam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, passed away on October 21, 2019. At age 20, Vinny took a leave of absence from college to join the US Army knowing he would serve in Viet Nam. Three weeks after arriving, Vincent earned the Purple Heart while saving the lives of two fellow soldiers. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with "V" device for heroism under fire while serving as a grenadier with Company C, 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry, in the vicinity of Loc Ninh. He was also awarded the Air Medal for serving in more than 25 aerial missions over hostile territory in support of counterinsurgency operations. By age 11, Vincent was an accomplished pianist, by late teens a composer and eventually a lyricist and arranger who also wrote two screen plays. He was an accomplished artist and a patent holder. Vincent enjoyed a successful career at Mecho Shade Systems, in charge of the Production Office Dept., retiring as Vice President, Vincent is predeceased by his parents, Carmelo and France Pichly Bonanno. He is survived by his sisters, Carmela and Veronica and brother, James. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 9-11 AM, at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park, New York, 11040, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am, Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 86-45 Edgerton Blvd., Jamaica, New York, 11432.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019