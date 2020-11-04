1/
Vincent BUCHANAN
BUCHANAN - Vincent J. of Hauppauge, NY, passed away on November 2, 2020. Retired Captain of the FDNY Engine #261, Lieutenant Engine #233, Korean War Veteran US Navy. Beloved Husband of Patricia (nee: McKeever). Loving Father to Maureen, Diane and Patricia (Richard). Predeceased by Daughter Cathleen. Cherished Grandfather of Michael (Melanie), Daniel (Kate), Brian, Kerrin and James. Great-Grandfather of 3 soon to be 4. Reposing Moloney's Haupp- auge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held on Wednesday 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am St Thomas More RC Church, Hauppauge. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Wednesday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 718-987-3909 would be greatly appreciated. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 4, 2020.
