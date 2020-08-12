1/1
Vincent Capano
1918 - 2020
CAPANO - Vincent "Jimmy" passed away peacefully at the age of 102 years old on August 9th, 2020, after enjoying one last bowl of ice cream. Born on May 24th, 1918 in Brooklyn NY, Vincent served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. After the war, Vincent settled down in Queens with his wife Gussie to raise their two children and began working for Western Electric as a carpenter. Thirty years ago, Vincent moved to North Bellmore so he could be closer to his daughter and grandchildren and he was everything a grandpa should be: occasionally cranky, always adorable, and filled with quirky bits of wisdom. His favorite baseball team was the New York Mets (because he never quite forgave the Dodgers for leaving Brooklyn) and he loved singing in the church choir, eating ravioli, and watching House Hunters on HGTV. He usually forgot what day of the week it was, but he always remem-bered the people he loved most: his beloved family. Vincent was cherished and cared for by his daughter Marie, son-in-law Dominick, son Buddy, daughter-in-law Durice, three grandchildren Philip, Daniel, and Lauren, two great-grandchildren Javoni and JaNaya, and his millions of fans on TikTok. He will be missed by every single one of them. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Chuch in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Queens, NY. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Chuch
