BARBATO - Vincent D., in his 102 year, longtime resident of Baldwin, NY passed away on March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne. Loving father of Stanley (Harriet) and Stephen (Crystal Doney). Dear brother of Helen Rullman. Cherished grandfather of 2 and great grandfather of 5. Proud WWII Veteran of the US Army. Active member of St. Christopher's Parish and 3rd order of St. Francis. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. Visiting on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2019