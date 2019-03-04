Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Barbato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent D. Barbato

Notice Condolences Flowers

Vincent D. Barbato Notice
BARBATO - Vincent D., in his 102 year, longtime resident of Baldwin, NY passed away on March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne. Loving father of Stanley (Harriet) and Stephen (Crystal Doney). Dear brother of Helen Rullman. Cherished grandfather of 2 and great grandfather of 5. Proud WWII Veteran of the US Army. Active member of St. Christopher's Parish and 3rd order of St. Francis. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. Visiting on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now