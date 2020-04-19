|
LUCIANO - Vincent D., on April 13th, our wonderful "Pop" left this earth on his own terms, at home, surrounded by his devoted family. Pop served in the Army during WWII and later went on to become an admired educator and loving mentor to many children in his community. He taught H.S. History for the City of NY before retiring to spend quality time with his grandchildren. His love for teaching continued at the Queens Botanical Gardens where he worked part-time teaching, as well as working with at-risk students to design and build their stunning Wedding Garden. Pop studied with a Bonsai master in Japan, a trip that would be the basis for the stories told at many home-cooked Italian dinners. He shared what he had learned with the Long Island Bonsai Society, of which he was eventually elected and served as President. He was inspired by nature, and loved creating and cultivating beautiful Bonsai trees. Over the years, he donated some of his most intricate plants to be displayed by the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. Pop's biggest love was always his children, his daughter Lisa Walker and his son Vinny Luciano and Vinny's wife Lynn Schreib. He had a special love for his grandchildren, Katie Chouiniere, Michael Porembski, Richard Porembski, and Kerry Porembski. His grandchildren were his everything and he influenced their lives each and every day. Over the years, his heart welcomed Katie's husband Ben, Michael's wife Jenn and Kerry's fiance John to the family. Most recently, he was overjoyed to celebrate the birth of his first great-grandchild, Evie Chou-iniere. This dedication to his grandchildren made Pop a fixture in the Plainedge community and he was greeted as "Poppa, Poppa!" by their friends, teammates and families. No matter the weather Pop was ever present on from the sideline, be it football, lacrosse or softball. Vincent is being cremated and will be interred at St. Charles Cemetery at the Luciano family plot with his parents and brother, once the family can all be there to celebrate his life. His vibrancy and love for life will always bring his family joy as we remember the one and only, "Pop".
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020