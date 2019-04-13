|
DeCRESCITO - Vincent, N. Ph.D. Passed on April 9, 2019 of Malverne. Beloved husband of the late Lucille. Devoted father of Dominique (Russ) & the late Christopher (Denise). Cherished grandfather of Devin, Amanda, Ethan, Sabrina, Nicholas & Gianna. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son.) 330 Hempstead Ave. (1/2 Mi. So. S.S. Pkway, Ext. 17 So.) Malverne. Visitation Sunday 2-4P.M. & 7-9P.M. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 A.M. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (Wright Ave.) Malverne. Interment St. Charles/Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019