Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
(516) 593-7230
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Wright Ave
Malverne, NY
Vincent DeCrescito Notice
DeCRESCITO - Vincent, N. Ph.D. Passed on April 9, 2019 of Malverne. Beloved husband of the late Lucille. Devoted father of Dominique (Russ) & the late Christopher (Denise). Cherished grandfather of Devin, Amanda, Ethan, Sabrina, Nicholas & Gianna. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son.) 330 Hempstead Ave. (1/2 Mi. So. S.S. Pkway, Ext. 17 So.) Malverne. Visitation Sunday 2-4P.M. & 7-9P.M. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 A.M. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (Wright Ave.) Malverne. Interment St. Charles/Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019
