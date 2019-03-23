Home

Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim's RC Church
Cedarhurst, NY
View Map
DIERINGER - Vincent, 85, on March 18, 2019. Life long resident of the Five Towns. Husband of the late Beatrice Loretta. Loving father of Elizabeth Thompson (Rocky), and Mary Ellen Rogers (Kevin). Devoted grandfather of Thomas. Proud Air Force Korean War Veteran. Member of the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department for 55 years. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc., 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Firematic Service Sunday, 8PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10AM at St. Joachim's RC Church, Cedarhurst, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
