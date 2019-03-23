|
DIERINGER - Vincent, 85, on March 18, 2019. Life long resident of the Five Towns. Husband of the late Beatrice Loretta. Loving father of Elizabeth Thompson (Rocky), and Mary Ellen Rogers (Kevin). Devoted grandfather of Thomas. Proud Air Force Korean War Veteran. Member of the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department for 55 years. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc., 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Firematic Service Sunday, 8PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10AM at St. Joachim's RC Church, Cedarhurst, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019