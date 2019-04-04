Home

Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:45 AM
Saint Matthew R.C.Church
Dix Hills, NY
COSTELLO - Vincent, F. Sr. on March 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years in 2003, Louise. He is survived by his five children Annmarie Dugan (Stephen) of Pennsylvania, Patrick (Margaret) of East Northport, Vincent (Pamela) of Maine, Joan Mackey (Joseph) of Dix Hills, and Thomas, M.D. of Dix Hills. He cherished his 15 grandchildren: Maryrose and John Dugan; Mary Louise, Patrick and Therese Costello; Johanna, Arielle, Moriah, Sarah and Michaela Costello; Joseph, Daniel, Tyler, Matthew and Joan Mackey, as well as his eight great-grandchildren. Mr. Costello was a proud WWII Veteran and long time em-ployee of Grumman Aerospace Corporation. Family will receive friends Thursday 7-9:30pm and Friday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:45 am Saint Matthew R.C.Church, Dix Hills. Burial to follow Saint Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, Vincent requested donations be made in his name to the Life Center of Long Island, 1767 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY 11729, where he volunteered many years preparing, repairing and cleaning donated baby care items. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019
