VINCENT GERARD MCGUIRE
1999 - 2020
{ "" }
MCGUIRE - Vincent Gerard 02/05/99-10/20/20, of cancer. Predeceased by siblings Brendan and Rita. Survived by parents (Kieran and Colleen), siblings Daniel (Jennie), Peter, Thomas (Caitlin), Jane Thom (Lance), Kieran, Stephen, Michael, Helen, and Mary, sister-in-law Susan, and 22 nieces and nephews. Member of the Jones Beach Lifeguard Corps. Class of 2017 Lynbrook HS. Class of 2022 (anticipated) Arkansas State University, where he was a member of their nationally ranked D1 rugby team. Wake: Donza Funeral Home (East Rockaway) Sat. & Sun. 10/24-25, 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Requiem Mass: St. Raymond Church (East Rockaway) Mon. 10/26 10:45 AM.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2020.
