INZERILLO - Vincent S. of Albertson on June 1, 2019. Born April 27, 1924 in Brooklyn. World War II Army Air Corps Veteran, Devout Catholic, and Family Man. Beloved Husband of Eunice. Dear Father of Rosemarie (John) and Frank (Rosemarie). Cherished Pop of Katherine (Chad), Elizabeth, John, Christopher, Danielle, James, & Olivia. Special Great-Grandpa of Kevin. Twin Brother of Dominick & Brother of Charles (both deceased). Reposing at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park Tuesday, 6pm-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Aidan Church Wednesday, 10 am; Cemetery: Holy Rood.
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019