AMARI - Vincent J., age 88, of Stony Brook, NY on September 22, 2020. Vincent is survived by his wife Gerri Amari, daughter Geri Alpert, son in law Dean Alpert, son John Amari, daughter in law Kris Amari, son Troy Amari, daughter in law Elia Amari, son Vincent P. Amari. Eight grandchildren Jaclynn Alpert, Danielle Brayer, Diana Amari, Brooke Amari, T.J. Amari, Michael Amari, Evan Alpert, Daniel Amari, and 7 great grandchildren. Vincent was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 2, 1932. He remained a lifelong Yankee and Met fan. He attended NY State University, LI University and graduated from CW Post College with a degree in electrical engineering. He met his future wife Gerri Bard when he was stationed at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. They married in 1956 in Keegan, Maine. Vincent had 41 years experience in Aerospace, 29 years with Grumman Quality Operations beginning as Quality Engineer progressed to Senior Engineer, Group Leader, lead engineer and Technical Specialist. Vincent was previously employed by Republic Aviation and specialized in Environmental and Research Engineering Plasma Lab testing. Vincent was associated with the development of 100,000 volt gap switch for controlling plasma discharged. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Wednesday, 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:45 am at St. James R.C. Church. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.branchfh.com