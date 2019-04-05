|
LINKLETTER - Vincent J. on April 1, 2019 of Ridge, NY and formerly of Albertson, NY. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of David (Laurie) and Laurie Musto. Wonderful grandfather to Luke, Nick, Ryan, Garrett, Hailey, and Jake. Also survived by his sister Veronica Smith and many nieces and nephews. Retired from the NYPD and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Avid outdoorsman and volunteer. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY Sunday 49PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 11:15 AM St. Aidan's RC Church, Williston Park, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2019