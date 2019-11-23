|
McEVOY - Vincent J. 90, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Florida. He leaves his wife of 33 years, Corinne (Rome) McEvoy, his daughter Geraldine (Walter) Lee of Leadville, CO, Irene (Mark) Apolinar of Boynton Beach, FL and son Vincent McEvoy of Seaford, NY. He is also survived by step-children Kenneth (Candy) Rome, Corinne (Edwin) Filippelli and Doug (Kerry) Rome. He was the loving grandfather of Aaron (Kelly) Rome, Evan (Amanda) Rome, Jacqueline and DJ Rome, Brianne, Vincent and Danielle Apolinar, Kathryn Lee, Corinne Wu and Angelina Filippelli. Vincent was born in the Bronx, NY on May 5, 1929 and raised his family in Wantagh, NY. He was a member of St. Frances de Chantal Parish and served as a volunteer Fireman for the Wantagh Fire Department from 1959-1964. Vincent enjoyed a long career in the newspaper industry that began with an apprenticeship as a linotype operator. After moving to Long Island, he worked at Roosevelt Press and ended his career at Long Island Newsday when he retired in May 1991. In his forties, Vincent took up marathon running and competed in numerous marathons over the next two decades. He competed in Boston, New York City and the Long Island Marathons, earning him the nick-name, "The Champ." Vincent will long be remembered for his generous spirit and sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Funeral Services were held on November 16, 2019 at St. Mark's Church in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 23, 2019