SHEEHAN - Vincent McKinley Joseph, on June 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Marion (nee Bello) of 66 years. Loving father of Robert (Karen), Kathleen (Ted) Jarzynka, Vincent (Gloria), Dana (Frank) De Leo. Proud Grandpa (Pop) to 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Albert Bello. Also survived by his Aunt Angelina Catalano and many nieces and nephews. He was a retired postal worker at the South Richmond Hill Post Office. He retired in 1998 where he was a friend to all. Vinny will be missed by many friends and will always remember his "God Bless You" including yours Truly. Vinny Go with God. Reposing Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park. Visiting Sunday 11-1 and 2-4pm. Mass Monday 9:15am at Our Lady of Victory. In lieu of flowers donation to the MS Society much appreciated.







