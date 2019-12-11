|
PALUMBO - Vincent, on Dec-ember 7, 2019 of Calverton, NY. Beloved father of Lisa Palumbo, Mario Diletto and the late Denise Palumbo. Fond son of the late Carmelo and Mary. Dear brother of Donna Arnone, Patricia Cardone and the late Salvatore, Dominick, Carmelo, Frank and George. Cherished grandpa of Gianni. Famous hairdresser from the East Village of Manhattan. Founder of Cut and Company on Long Island. He was a talented musician and had a true love and passion for reading and writing poetry. Visitation will be held at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massa-pequa, NY 11758 on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Religious service held at James Funeral Home, Friday 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019