Father Vincent R. Capodanno "The Grunt Padre" 52 years ago on the 4th of September 1967, the "Grunt Padre," "Father Vincent" Capo-danno, a Maryknoll Missionary, a Vietnam Navy Chaplain of combat "Grunt Marines," the posthumous recipient of the Medal of Honor, the Bronze Star, (with a combat V for Valor), and the Purple Heart, a "Servant of God", on the path of Sainthood, was killed in action, on Operation Swift, in I Corps Que Son Valley, Vietnam. 52 years later, Fr. Capodanno, (Saint Semper Fidelis), remains a "Living Saint" and "Spiritual Comrade," to Marines and Corpsman "of every clime and place." The "Grunt Padre's" Service and Sacrifice, along with his "Honor, Courage and Commitment," was "always faithful," (Semper Fidelis), to God, Corps and Country. Richard "MoonMan" Mooney I Corps Vietnam '66 - '67
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019