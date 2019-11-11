Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Capodanno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent R. Capodanno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent R. Capodanno In Memoriam
Father Vincent R. Capodanno "The Grunt Padre" 52 years ago on the 4th of September 1967, the "Grunt Padre," "Father Vincent" Capo-danno, a Maryknoll Missionary, a Vietnam Navy Chaplain of combat "Grunt Marines," the posthumous recipient of the Medal of Honor, the Bronze Star, (with a combat V for Valor), and the Purple Heart, a "Servant of God", on the path of Sainthood, was killed in action, on Operation Swift, in I Corps Que Son Valley, Vietnam. 52 years later, Fr. Capodanno, (Saint Semper Fidelis), remains a "Living Saint" and "Spiritual Comrade," to Marines and Corpsman "of every clime and place." The "Grunt Padre's" Service and Sacrifice, along with his "Honor, Courage and Commitment," was "always faithful," (Semper Fidelis), to God, Corps and Country. Richard "MoonMan" Mooney I Corps Vietnam '66 - '67
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -