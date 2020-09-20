1/1
Vincent RODGERS
RODGERS - Vincent P. of Selden passed away suddenly on September 15, 2020. He was born in Flushing on July 17, 1960 to the late Philip and Charlotte Rodgers and was predeceased by his brothers William and Richard. He is survived by his beloved siblings Philip Jr. (Jeannette), Kathleen, Robert (Kathleen), Eileen, Maureen, James (Debra), Kevin (Frances), Margaret (Larry), Michael (Denise), Gerard (Peggy) and Mary Ellen (Bruce). Also surviving him is Linda, adored widow of Billy. He was a proud uncle who doted on his many nieces and nephews, among them his godchildren Nicole, Annie and Christian. Vincent was a long time employee of the Longwood Public Library and a former member of the Selden Fire Department. He was an avid traveler and devoted fan of the NY Jets and NY Yankees. Vincent will be forever remembered for his abundant love for his family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Funeral Mass and reception celebrating his life will be held at a later date.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
