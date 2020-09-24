SOTIS - Vincent S., "Chuck", age 87 of W. Babylon, formerly of Farmingdale, Nesconset, and Vermont, passed on September 19th. Beloved of Karan Shay. Cherished brother of Franc (Carole). Loving father to Steven (Martha), Robert, and Matthew (Wendi). Devoted grandfather to Daniela, Dominick, Cal, Luke, and Madeline. "Chuck" found joy in his commercial pilot's license and loved carpentry. He grew up in Brooklyn, entered the Army Corp of Engineers, became an Architect, and served as Trustee to the Village of Farmingdale. Through the years, he was affiliated with: Advisory Committee at SUNY Farmingdale, Consultant to NYS Education Dept., Incorporated Village of Farmingdale Planning Board, and BOD Center for Developmentally Disabled. Cremation private.Interment of cremains Friday 1pm at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main St. Farmingdale. www.mccourtandtrudden.org