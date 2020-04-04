|
|
SAUCHELLI- Vincent, 89 passed away at home on March 31, 2020. Born March 7, 1931 (Brooklyn), son of Giovanna Giardina & Guilio Sauchelli. Survived by his wife, Ann Bennett Sauchelli; daughters, Ellen (Vincent Siegfried), Patty (Donald Henne) & Jean (James Moran); grandchildren; Dylan (Kristin) & Jake Siegfried, Kate (Nick), Michael (Jessica), Danny, Megan & Will Henne, Jillian & Matthew Moran; brother, Robert (Madeline) & many other family & friends. He served in the US Air Force (Korean War), was an Art Director for JCPenney & volunteered his time & many talents to local churches, organizations and schools. Donations: Tiegerman Schools, www.tiegerman.org/donate (in memory of Will Henne's grandpa). Full obituary www.fairchildfuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020