SPILLANE - Vincent D. of Central Islip, NY on February 17, 2020, at the age of 83. A lifetime resident of Central Islip. A man of service, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Vincent was a member of the Central Islip Fire Department and a proud member of the Hoboes racing team when they achieved their first New York State Champion-ship in 1963. His 40-year career was dedicated to the Central Islip Psychiatric Hospital where he held positions as a cook and painter. Devoted, loving partner of Eleanor (Ellie) Hynes for over 40 years. Beloved brother of Joseph and thelate Emilie and Paul. Adored uncletoChristopher, Joann, Christopher Jr, Brian, Janet, and Madison Henke. Cherished step-father to Royceann and Ruthie. Lov-ing step-grandfather to Johnathan, Brittany, Shannon, Peter, Paige, Kayleigh, and Sean. Reposing at Moloney Funeral Home, 130 Carlton Ave, Central Islip, where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10am St. John ofGod Church, Central Islip.Interment following, St. John of GodCemetery, Central Islip. VisitingFriday3-7pm. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020