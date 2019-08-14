Home

Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home
333 Atlantic Avenue
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home
333 Atlantic Avenue
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Saint Raymond RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
Vincent W. Boden Notice
BODEN - Vincent W. on August 10, 2019 of Lynbrook, NY at the age of 88. Loving husband of Rita for 59 years. Beloved father of Bernadette Boden Albala (Bruce), Vincent G. (Kathleen) and the late Suzanne. Devoted grandfather of Ilene, Sarah and Erika. Cherished great grandfather of Lily. A dear brother of Catherine Brueggmann, and the late Florence Rhode, Charles and Richard. Uncle Vinny to many loving nieces and nephews. Best friend to Duffy and Murphy. Vincent was a graduate of Freeport H.S. and Nassau Community College. A proud Korean War Navy Veteran who served on the USS Ashland. Retired with 37 years service in the Nassau County Police Department as a police officer at the Fourth and Fifth Precincts and Emergency Ambulance Bureau. Vincent served as an usher at St. Raymond's for forty years. His family will be receiving friends Thursday 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45 am at Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment to follow St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2019
