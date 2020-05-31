Viola Billotti
BILLOTTI - Viola, on May 28, 2020, of Seaford. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving mother of Arthur (fiancee, Sue Oest), Nicholas (Beverly), and Constance Mintz (Bob). Cher-ished grandmother of Laura Moccia (Anthony), Michael Mintz (Kate), Nicholas Billotti (Karima), Joseph Billotti (Tierney), Arthur, Michael, and Christina. Adored great grandmother of Brenna, Aubrey, and Brayden. Private visitation for family only. Blessing to take place Tuesday, June 2nd, at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery at 10am. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
