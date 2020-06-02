FLESHER - Viola, 94, of Milford, CT. Devoted wife of the late Bertram Flesher, passed away on May 26, 2020. Born on November 1, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Samuel & Augusta (Peck) Green; beloved mother of Jay (Diana) Flesher of Port Jefferson, NY and the late Harrison (Linda) Flesher of Hamden, CT; dear mother-in-law of Shirley Flesher of Milford; loving sister of the late Joseph (Beverly) Green; cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Kelley) Flesher of Ellicott City, MD and Dana (Keith) Bacon of St. Petersburg, FL; great grandmother of Zoey Cofrancesco and Carter Flesher. Viola ran the family clothing business, Wayside Clothes, in Milford along with her late husband Bertram before their retirement in 1990. She lived in Milford for over 40 years; was an avid golfer playing often at Oak Lane Country Club in Woodbridge and Gleneagles in Delray Beach Florida. She was a member of Temple B'nai Sholom in Orange, CT. There will be a private graveside service.







