HOEHLEIN - Viola (formerly of Merrick, NY) passed away on April 21, 2019 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving Mother of Frank (Laura), Jack (Ginny), Robert, and Janet (Jens). Proud grandmother of 7 and great-grand-mother of 6. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc. 85 Medford Avenue, Patch-ogue, NY. Family and friends will depart the funeral home Friday at 10:30 am. Inurnment of ashes Friday at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your favorite Animal Charity in her honor would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019