Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
8566 115Th St
Richmond Hill, NY 11418
(718) 441-3300
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Viola Klang


1918 - 2020
Viola Klang Notice
KLANG - Viola G. (nee Gruendler) passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 one day after her 102nd birthday. Born on April 27, 1918 to Matilda and George Gruendler, she is predeceased by beloved husband of over 50 years, Felix (Phil) Klang and her sister, Mattie. She is survived by her devoted sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and his wife, Linda and Donald and his wife, Patty and was graced by her grandchildren Donnie (and his wife, Melissa), Jennifer (and her husband, Justin), Nicole and Danielle and two great-grandchildren: Cade Salvatore Norbury and London Parker Klang. Viola worked in Woolworth's in Jamaica many years ago and told many stories of her time there. She sold war bonds when Phil was in the Army during the Second World War. In addition to raising her sons, she enjoyed hosting parties at home, baking (cheesecake and checkerboard cake were favorites), crocheting and doing latch hook, traveling throughout the US and spending time in her and Phil's trailer at the state parks on the east end of Long Island. Above all, she delighted in her family and was always finding ways to treat her children and grandchildren. Viola was a devoted parishioner of the Holy Child Jesus Church in Richmond Hill, NY. She was a life-long member of the Rosary Society where she served in a number of leadership roles. She worked on numerous fund raising projects at Holy Child Jesus School which her sons attended and in her later years, she was a volunteer helping in the rectory counting collection money. There will be limited visitation hours at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home at 8566 115th Street (at Myrtle Ave.) in Richmond Hill on Thursday, May 7th between 9am and 12:30 pm. She ultimately will be interred at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020
