Violet Adair Notice
ADAIR - Violet, oF East Islip on May 26, 2020. Violet (born Violet Loy) was a Chinese girl from Brooklyn who loved plants. She earned her Associate's Degree in Biotechnology-Horticulture from the Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute (now Farmingdale State College), her Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Cornell University, and her Master's Degree In Horticulture (Orchid Cytogenetics) from the University of Hawaii. Beloved wife of Charles Adair. Devoted mother of Lawrence Adair and Susan Lanberg. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Adair, Andrew Adair, Ryan Lanberg, and Connor Lanberg. Dear sister of Mabel Loy, Myrna Loy, James Loy and Linda Loy Kreps. Interment will be private at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. A celebration of Violet's life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. www.osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
