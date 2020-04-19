Home

Violet Russo

RUSSO - Violet M., age 90, of Bethpage, NY peacefully passed away on April 14 after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's. She was the beloved wife of the late John Russo and devoted mother to Barbara (Tom) and Donna (Jerry) and cherished grandmother to John. She lived life to the fullest and especially loved her home in Las Vegas for over 20 years. Due to the current pandemic the family is holding private services under the care of the Charles J O'Shea Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, she would love a donation in her memory to , which she was a long time supporter stjude.org. Rest In Peace Mom. We will miss you. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
