FRANK - Violette Elaine Cabrey reached the end of life's journey and joined her family reunion in Heaven on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Garner, NC. A Celebration of Life, visitation, and service for Violette Frank will be held Sunday, October 13. The visitation will be held from 4pm to 6:30pm; the service will be held at 6:45pm at the Johnston Wellwood Funeral Home, 305 N. Wellwood Avenue, Linden-hurst, NY 11757. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 14 at 11:00am at the Long Island National Cemetery 2040 Wellwood Avenue, Farm-ingdale, NY 11735-1211. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to send donations to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59004 in memory of Violette Frank.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 12, 2019