Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X RC Church
Plainview, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violette Pannone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violette Pannone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violette Pannone Notice
Pannone - Violette of Brooklyn on August 22, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband John. Loving mother of Marirose Krogman (Ken). Cherished grandmother of Ethan and Rachel. Predeceased by her dear siblings Caroline, Edythe, Rose, Andrea and James. Fondly remembered by various nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd., Plainview. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now