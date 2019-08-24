|
|
Pannone - Violette of Brooklyn on August 22, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband John. Loving mother of Marirose Krogman (Ken). Cherished grandmother of Ethan and Rachel. Predeceased by her dear siblings Caroline, Edythe, Rose, Andrea and James. Fondly remembered by various nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd., Plainview. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019