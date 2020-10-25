Virginia Beasley

BEASLEY-Virginia G. (Rackett), age 94, of Mattoon, IL passed away on October 19, 2020 at a health center in Mattoon, IL. Virginia was born in Greenport, NY on December 16, 1925 to the late Elwood and Gladys (Ankers) Rackett. She married Randall Beasley on June 4, 1947 in East Marion, NY, moving to Mattoon, IL in 1948. He passed in 1998. She is survived by three daughters, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon Rackett. Virginia re-lished the company of her brother and cousins, while clamming and swimming in the Peconic Bay. During the 1940's Virginia attended the prestigious Pratt Institute and worked at the telephone company in New York City. She began her teaching career as an elementary teacher, retiring in 1988. Virginia's family and friends were her heart and soul. Memorials in her honor may be made to Oysterponds Historical Society, PO Box 70, Orient, NY 11957.







