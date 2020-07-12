1/1
Virginia Brachocki
BRACHOCKI - Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the age of 102 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born on March 29, 1918 in Brooklyn, NY, the eldest child of Joseph A. Smolenski and Felicia (Piasecki). She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and daughter Barbara (O'Leary), as well as her brothers Stephen and Joseph Smolenski and their wives. She is survived by her son Edward and wife Susan (Schnoor), grandchildren Jennifer Brown (Anthony) and Sean O'Leary and great grandchild Max Brown, plus numerous nieces and nephews who she loved very much. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 13th at 9:30am at Holy Spirit RC Church with interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury to follow.Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the New Hyde Park Funeral Home. www.nhpfh.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to the American Foundation for the Blind https://www.afb.org/



Published in Newsday on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
NEW HYDE PARK F H
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
