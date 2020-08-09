1/
Virginia Calivas
CALIVAS - Virginia, on August 7, 2020, (nee Mutafis), beloved wife of the late Michael Calivas, devoted mother of Michelle and her husband Sam Zeibaq, Aspasia and her husband Erik Oosterwijk and Kay and her husband Peter Foo, loving grandmother of Lena and Bill Pisani, Michael and Jamie Zeibaq, Joseph Zeibaq, Michelle and Kiki Oosterwijk, Katie and Justin Perkins and Mikayla Foo. Also survived by 4 great- grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 12pm at the Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, New York 11735. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. www.manganofh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.
