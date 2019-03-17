|
CAMPBELL - Virginia (nee Buckley) of Rockville Centre, NY on March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Hal Campbell. Loving sister of Edward-Timmy (Dolores) Buckley and the late Marian (Frank) Muldoon. Devoted aunt of Kathy, Tim, Billy, Dan and Maura. Friends may call Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn.glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019