Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-4700
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Virginia Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL - Virginia (nee Buckley) of Rockville Centre, NY on March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Hal Campbell. Loving sister of Edward-Timmy (Dolores) Buckley and the late Marian (Frank) Muldoon. Devoted aunt of Kathy, Tim, Billy, Dan and Maura. Friends may call Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn.glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019
