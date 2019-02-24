Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
CORDARO - Virginia A., of Bethpage, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2019. Former employee of Sperry and former Nassau County Board of Elections Chairwoman for 60 years. Member of St. Martin of Tours Young at Heart. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Loving mother of Catherine Gafforio (Daniel), Frank (the late Liza), the late Richard, Karen, Virginia Pero, the late Thomas, Eugene, and Lois Roller (the late Robert). Also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grand-children. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., Bethpage. Funeral Mass Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Long Island National Cemetery at Pinelawn.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
