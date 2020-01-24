Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Gaffney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Gaffney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Gaffney Notice
GAFFNEY - Virginia 93, of Huntington, was welcomed home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John D. Loving mother of Lori (Bill) Anderson, Kathy Gaffney (Don LeoGrande), Brian (Mary Lou), the late Donna Gaffney, Patti (Tom) Caputo, Bill (Erin) and Lyn (Mike) Magee. She was the cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, each of whom she adored. Virginia was a generous and loving person who saw only the best in everyone. Her life and actions honored her commitment to God, family, friends, and community. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 7-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:15AM, St. Patrick's Church in Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now