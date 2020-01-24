|
GAFFNEY - Virginia 93, of Huntington, was welcomed home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John D. Loving mother of Lori (Bill) Anderson, Kathy Gaffney (Don LeoGrande), Brian (Mary Lou), the late Donna Gaffney, Patti (Tom) Caputo, Bill (Erin) and Lyn (Mike) Magee. She was the cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren, each of whom she adored. Virginia was a generous and loving person who saw only the best in everyone. Her life and actions honored her commitment to God, family, friends, and community. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 7-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:15AM, St. Patrick's Church in Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020