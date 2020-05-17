Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia J. O'Donnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia J. O'Donnell Notice
O'DONNELL - Virginia Joan, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. During her career raising her children, she labored relentlessly and joyously in all forms of art and creativity. Many of her children and grandchildren inherited her passion for creative endeavors. While in later years she lived in various assisted living residences due to dementia and increasing immobility, Virginia never lost her devilish wit. At her last residence, Teresian House, her nickname was "Gorgeous Ginny." Virginia's family would like to thank the staff for all the care and affection they gave her. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. O'Donnell and her siblings. Virginia is survived by her children Maureen (William) Helmer, John (Nancy) O'Donnell and Joseph (Mary) O'Donnell, her grandchildren William (Jessica) Helmer, Catherine Helmer, Elizabeth Helmer, and Sean (Elizabeth), Timothy, Kevin and Hayley O'Donnell and her great-grandchild Malcolm Helmer. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House Foundation 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203 in Virginias memory. To leave a special message for the family online visit; www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -