O'DONNELL - Virginia Joan, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. During her career raising her children, she labored relentlessly and joyously in all forms of art and creativity. Many of her children and grandchildren inherited her passion for creative endeavors. While in later years she lived in various assisted living residences due to dementia and increasing immobility, Virginia never lost her devilish wit. At her last residence, Teresian House, her nickname was "Gorgeous Ginny." Virginia's family would like to thank the staff for all the care and affection they gave her. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. O'Donnell and her siblings. Virginia is survived by her children Maureen (William) Helmer, John (Nancy) O'Donnell and Joseph (Mary) O'Donnell, her grandchildren William (Jessica) Helmer, Catherine Helmer, Elizabeth Helmer, and Sean (Elizabeth), Timothy, Kevin and Hayley O'Donnell and her great-grandchild Malcolm Helmer. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House Foundation 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203 in Virginias memory. To leave a special message for the family online visit; www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020