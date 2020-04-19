|
REILY - Virginia J. (nee Vicchiolla) on April 7, 2020. Age 77, of Oceanside, NY. Beloved wife of Robert P. and mother of Robert Jr. and the late James Reily. Sister of Marie (John) Morhous of Granby, CT and the late Albert Vicchiolla. Daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Vicchiolla. Aunt of Maria and Michael Morhous, Grace Kolvereid, Lynn Vicchiolla and Susan Palkon. Internment at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Animal League.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020