Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Reily
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia J. Reily

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia J. Reily Notice
REILY - Virginia J. (nee Vicchiolla) on April 7, 2020. Age 77, of Oceanside, NY. Beloved wife of Robert P. and mother of Robert Jr. and the late James Reily. Sister of Marie (John) Morhous of Granby, CT and the late Albert Vicchiolla. Daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Vicchiolla. Aunt of Maria and Michael Morhous, Grace Kolvereid, Lynn Vicchiolla and Susan Palkon. Internment at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Animal League.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -