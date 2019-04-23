Home

Virginia Larsen
LARSEN - Virginia M. (78) of Rocky Point, NY on April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Thomas (Lynn), Kristine (Lawrence) and the late Charles. Proud grandmother of Lisa and Lauren. Cherished sister of Barbara Buckbee CSJ. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church, Sound Beach, NY. Interment to follow at Sea View Cemetery, Mount Sinai, NY. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to: Hope House Ministries and/ or the .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019
