Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Resources
Virginia Lieblang
LIEBLANG-Virgina "Ginny", 94, longtime Amityville, NY resident passed away while re-siding in North Carolina. On February 6, 2019, she was reunited with her late husband, John and their cherished children Keith and Jill, and grandson James Garvey. Registered Nurse and supervisor at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing Home, Amityville and NYS Licensed Funeral Director. Beloved mother of Ginger Deucher (the late James), Gail, Donna, John, Grace Tahlor (Barry), Dean, Dawn and Mary J. Adored grandmother of 9 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farming-dale. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:30 am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville. Interment following in the family plot at Trinity Cemetery, Amityville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Virginia's memory to the ; or any .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2019
