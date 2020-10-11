1/
Virginia M. Frabrizio
FRABIZIO Virginia M., on October 7th, 2020 in her 95th year. Virginia was born in Blue Point, graduated from Bay-port-Blue Point High School and remained a lifelong resident until her passing. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis D. Frabizio Sr., brothers, Joseph and Anthony Mazzei, and sister, Helen Mazzei. Virginia is survived by her children; Francis D. Frabizio Jr., David P. Frabizio and his wife Kristine. Special grandmother of Lia, Cali, J.P., Natalee and David Frabizio. Dear sister of Josephine Staudt, Lorraine Cuomo, Leonard Mazzei and Mary Ann Cortes. Visitation for Mrs. Frabizio will take place on Monday, October 12th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. in Patchogue. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church the following day at 9:45am. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
