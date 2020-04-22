Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Virginia Marie Lee Notice
LEE - Virginia Marie, of Middle Island, NY, formerly of Wilmington, DE and Lindenhurst, NY on April 20, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lee. Devoted mother of the late Kathryn E. Lee, Margaret M. Strange, the late Elizabeth A. Rekus, Virginia R. Golden (Michael), Robert E. Lee, Jr. (Christine), the late Gerard F. Lee and Marianne Perna. Cherished grandmother of 14 grand-children and 17 great grand-children. Mrs. Lee retired in 1983 after 25 years of teaching in the Lindenhurst Public Sch-ools. Prior to relocating to Middle Island, Mrs. Lee was an active parishioner at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Hockessin, DE. A Memorial Mass and gathering will be planned at a later date. At Mrs. Lee's request donations to the would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of O.B. Davis Funeral Home, Miller Place.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
