Virginia McAllister

McALLISTER Virginia "Mickey" of Massapequa Park on October 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Kathleen), Michael, and Christopher. Cherished Mimi of Dana and Brian. Adored sister of Raymond, Lorraine and the late Rita. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd (at Clark) Massapequa Park, NY 11762, Saturday from 3-6pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Massapequa. Cremation will be private. Massapequafuneralhome.com