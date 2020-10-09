1/
Virginia McAllister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McALLISTER Virginia "Mickey" of Massapequa Park on October 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Kathleen), Michael, and Christopher. Cherished Mimi of Dana and Brian. Adored sister of Raymond, Lorraine and the late Rita. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd (at Clark) Massapequa Park, NY 11762, Saturday from 3-6pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Massapequa. Cremation will be private. Massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Reposing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved