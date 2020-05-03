|
NEHRING - Virginia Nickel passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Tinton Falls, NJ at the age of 100. She was born on February 18, 1920 in Chicago, IL to Gustav and Virginia Nickel and grew up in Winnetka, IL, going to school at New Trier Township High School and graduating from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL with a Bachelor of Science Degree in June 1942. Following graduation, Jinie joined the WAVES of the US Navy, where she met her future husband, Richard C. Nehring. They married on January 2, 1945 and had four children: Virginia (Ginger), Carol, Janet, and Thomas. Jinie was an active member of her community, first in Amityville NY, then New Bern, NC and finally at Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, NJ. Some of her activities included leading a girl scout troop, singing in church choirs, leading a craft group at her senior living facility and volunteering. She was a wonderful mother who enriched all our lives. Some of our fondest memories with our parents were summers on Great South Bay: cruising, sailing, swimming, clamming, fishing. Enjoying the bay and the ocean. Virginia is survived by her children and their spouses: Ginger and Bob Miller-Jones; Carol and Coles Phinizy; and Tom and Amy Nehring. Janet Nehring pre-deceased her mother. Grandma Jinie doted on her 7 grandchildren: Penn and Morgen Miller-Jones; Pelton and Alex Phinizy; and Carl, Derek and Kristine Nehring. She was known as GG (Great Grandma) to 10 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Maddox, Charlotte and Clare Miller-Jones; Finley and Farrah Lane; Dale and Felix Phinizy; and Hiram and Leon Nehring. If you would like to honor Virginia please send a contribution to either Alzheimer's or cancer research in her memory.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020