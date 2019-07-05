|
SWEENEY - Virginia K. of Hicksville on June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Predeceased by her loving daughter, Virginia Castagna (John) and son, Robert (Diane). Survived by her loving children, Maueen Pober and Michael. Fond mother-in-law of Steve Pober and Kim Sweeney. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Laurie, Erin, Katie, Brian, Stephen, Christine, Jessica, Michael, Brendan, Meghan, Shaina, and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville Saturday 7-9 and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral mass at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Hicksville Monday 11:00am interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on July 5, 2019