Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sweeney Notice
SWEENEY - Virginia K. of Hicksville on June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Predeceased by her loving daughter, Virginia Castagna (John) and son, Robert (Diane). Survived by her loving children, Maueen Pober and Michael. Fond mother-in-law of Steve Pober and Kim Sweeney. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Laurie, Erin, Katie, Brian, Stephen, Christine, Jessica, Michael, Brendan, Meghan, Shaina, and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville Saturday 7-9 and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral mass at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Hicksville Monday 11:00am interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now