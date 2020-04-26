Home

Virginia T. Mischo

Virginia T. Mischo
MISCHO - Virginia T. Aug 25, 1925 - Apr 23, 2020 Virginia, of Rockville Centre, was known to her family as "Gigi." She was the beloved sister to the late Ellen Mischo Lucas and dearest sister-in-law to Jack Lucas. Loving aunt to 6 treasured nephews, Jack (Cindy), Stephen (Karen), Gary (Rickie), Kenny (Pam), Bobby (Maryann), Jimmy (Arlene). Loved and adored by 17 great nieces & nephews along with 26 grand nieces and nephews. Virginia was a devoted member of Kiwanettes of Oceanside, ABWA and a volunteer at SNCH. We will celebrate her life and treasure her memory forever. Love you Gigi
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
