SIMONESCHI- Vitaliano "Vito"age 78, passed away 8-29-19. Born in Glen Cove, NY to the late John and Rose Capiello Simoneschi. Vito was an Army Veteran, where he served in the MedCorps, and a retired data analyst in the aerospace industry with Northrop Grum-man. He is survived by his loving wife Ghyll Owen Simoneschi; sons: Greg (Jodi), Andy (Karen;) grandchildren: Arianna, Jason, Kirsten, Ellie; and brothers: Anthony and John Simoneschi. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans. (www.DAV.org)
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019