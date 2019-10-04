Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
TRIPI - Vito J. of Massapequa after a long arduous perseverance in overcoming infirm-ities passed away on October 1, 2019. A Masonry Architect for over 40 years. Beloved husband of Doreen. Devoted father of Lisa (Michael) Wolfe, Tina (Charles) Cobb, Roslyn (Brian) Amor and Salvatore (Bonnie) Tripi. Dear brother of Jenny Amato and the late Louis. Cherished grandfather of Crystal, Will, Michael, Charles, William and Christian. Adored great grandfather of Aaliyah and Jacina. Also survived by his sister in law Jenny Fryka and his brother in law Vittorio Amato. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road Massapequa Park Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019
