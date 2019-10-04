|
TRIPI - Vito J. of Massapequa after a long arduous perseverance in overcoming infirm-ities passed away on October 1, 2019. A Masonry Architect for over 40 years. Beloved husband of Doreen. Devoted father of Lisa (Michael) Wolfe, Tina (Charles) Cobb, Roslyn (Brian) Amor and Salvatore (Bonnie) Tripi. Dear brother of Jenny Amato and the late Louis. Cherished grandfather of Crystal, Will, Michael, Charles, William and Christian. Adored great grandfather of Aaliyah and Jacina. Also survived by his sister in law Jenny Fryka and his brother in law Vittorio Amato. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road Massapequa Park Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019