LIANTONIO - Vito age 92, of Glen Cove, NY, left us to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 4, 2020. He was the devoted husband of June (deceased) for 61 years, father to Susan, Anita (Ron) Cocchiola, and Jeanne (David) Fennes, grandfather of Kristopher, Daniel, Stephanie, Erik, Carley and great-grand- father of three. Affectionately known as "Dr. Vito" at Target Rock in Farmingdale. He served as an usher, Extraordinary Minister and was President of the Nocturnal Adoration Society at St. Patrick's in Glen Cove for many years. Needless to say, he was loved by many and will be missed. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Vito's life will be determined at a later date.
