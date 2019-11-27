|
MELISURGO - Vito, of East Meadow, NY passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Theresa. Loving father to Ann (Scott) Neller, Frank Melisurgo, Leonard (Margaret) Melisurgo and Connie Goetz. Cherished grandfather of six. Predeceased by his dear siblings Anthony, Ralph and Vita. Proud US Army Veteran and longtime member of the FDNY. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. A Prayer Service will be celebrated in the Funeral Home Friday at 8 pm. Private Funeral Service. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019